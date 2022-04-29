Friday, April 29
Baseball
DuBois 9, Moniteau 4
Curwensville 12, Brockway 2, 6 innings
Brookville 12, North Clarion 2, 6 innings
PSUAC Tournament
Game 2: East No. 3 Penn State Brandywine 5, East No. 2 Penn State York 3
Game 4: East No. 3 Penn State Brandywine 8, East No. 1 Penn State Schuylkill 1
Softball
DuBois 11, Cambria Heights 1, 6 innings
Redbank Valley 6, Brookville 5
Elk County Catholic 9, Clarion-Limestone 8
Juniata Valley 7, Curwensville 6
Punxsutawney 17, Clarion 5, 5 innings
PSUAC Tournament
Hosted by Penn State Brandywine
Game 1: No. 4 Penn State DuBois 7, No. 5 Penn State Beaver 5
Game 2: No. 4 Penn State DuBois 11, No. 1 Penn State Brandywine 10, 8 innings
Game 3: No. 1 Penn State Brandywine 8, No. 5 Penn State Beaver 1
Boys Tennis
Altoona 8, DuBois 1
St. Marys 5, DuBois Central Catholic 2
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, no report