Friday, March 11
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Class A
Second Round
(7-1) Bishop Canevin 68, (9-2) DuBois Central Catholic 33
(9-1) Elk County Catholic 65, (10-1) Farrell 53
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 12:39 am
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Saturday. * WHERE...Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Tonight through 5 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain will gradually turn to snow shortly after midnight. The snow will be heaviest between 3 AM EST and noon, but lighter snow will continue for the rest of the day on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.