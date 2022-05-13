Friday, May 13
Baseball
Johnsonburg 8, Brockway 0
Brookville 11, St. Marys 6
Kane 4, Elk County Catholic 1
Softball
St. Marys 10, Warren 0, 6 innings
Boys Tennis
St. Marys 7, Brockway 0
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 11:55 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.