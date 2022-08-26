RIMERSBURG — In a backfield filled with playmakers, senior Mikey Card led the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights in rushing.
As a junior a year ago, Card led the offense with 898 yards on just 112 carries with seven touchdowns. That’s eight yards a pop when he touched the ball. Not bad for a former offensive lineman.
Card was a standout lineman for the Falcon Knights his first two years on the varsity roster as a sophomore, but head coach Brad Dittman and his staff had other plans going into last year.
“We’ve had our eye on him since he was coming up from junior high,” Dittman said. “He ran the ball a little bit in youth and junior high, but we obviously had a bunch of backs back a couple years ago when he came up as a 10th-grader. He’s a strong, fast kid, so we asked him to play the line and embraced it wholeheartedly and we knew we were probably moving him back.
“Mikey’s transformation from a pretty good guard to a pretty good running back last year was impressive. He dropped 50 pounds during the offseason and really worked out and put the time in to be a good running back last year and it showed.”
Fifty pounds? Yes, the 5-foot-7 Card dropped from 230 pounds and became a dangerous weapon with the football.
“It didn’t surprise me,” Dittman said. “We know what kind of worker he is and the kind of work ethic it was. He’s all the time lifting on his own and working out and doing the little things, so it didn’t surprise me the success he had and how easy it was for him moving from line to fullback.”
For Card, already making hits on the defensive side of the ball got him ready to deal out some punishment while he has the ball.
“I’m hoping to get more years and that’s really all I’m thinking about,” Card said. “I think (defense) just gets me used to hitting people more. It was a tough transition from the line, but I got it down.”
Card wants more yards, but he knows he’s not the only player capable to make plays. Junior Dawson Camper (631 yards, 13 TDs), senior quarterback Bailey Crissman (902 yards passing, 267 yards rushing), and senior receivers Skyler Roxbury (23-471, 5 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (22-393, 7 TDs) are among the returning skill players looking to help the Falcon Knights score points.
“I think it’s good,” Card said. “We can get the ball all over the place with the run or pass, whatever we need to. We always have somebody who can get the ball.”
Dittman used the “hot hand” approach last year and hinted at a similar approach.
“I think you’ll see us trying to get the ball to him as much as we can,” Dittman said. “But we have another year where we’ve got guys we can feed the ball to 20 times, so that’s a great problem to have. You’ll see the same kind of things on offense from him.”
Defensively, the Falcon Knights are trying to fill some spots and needs and it could include Card who is the leading returning tackler. His 56 stops ranked second on the team behind the graduated Carter Terwint and his four sacks were second only to fellow senior Landon Chalmers.
Card did that from the tackle spot, but he could be a linebacker.
“We have to fill some shoes and I think it’s a possibility that me or Mike might go back (to linebacker) and get some of these younger kids on the defensive line and get them to prove what they can do,” said Chalmers, who also played at tackle.
“Defensively, it might move around a little bit, but we’re looking right now,” Dittman said. “It might move around, but we’re not sure of that yet. He’d be one of the best defensive linemen in the league as fast as he is.”