Greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street! We will send an update next week, but in the meantime we wanted to pass on this great opportunity to support EM and have some fun (If you are a basketball fan and follow “March Madness”).
We are so grateful for your partnership in the Gospel. Thank you for serving with us in East Mountain through your investment in us and the lives of South Africans through your love, friendship, generosity and prayer.
Just as we need the financial resources to be able to live and serve here as missionaries, East Mountain also needs financial resources as an organization. That’s why we are running a March Madness fundraiser; to raise some funds for East Mountain’s Capital Budget to purchase equipment, curriculum, or even a down payment on our space down the road. We not only hope to raise funds but also help build excitement for what the Lord is doing in South Africa and have some fun at the same time.
Would you please consider sowing into East Mountain’s future by joining our East Mountain Bracket Breaker Challenge? Another great part of this is the person with the best bracket wins the grand prize of a $250 Amazon Gift Card! (donated by one of our partnering churches).
Brackets went live after Selection Sunday on March 12 and they close on March 17 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information and instructions, email josh@eastmountainsa.org.
Again, thank you so much for your partnership in spreading the Gospel in South Africa through Christian leadership development.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb