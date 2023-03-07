(The Center Square) – Plugging more abandoned oil and gas wells has become a bigger priority on the state and federal level, but some advocates say this isn’t the most cost effective solution.
When more strings get attached to funding, costs rise for projects that are already expensive, said The Well Done Foundation. Political considerations to show that something gets done also complicate matters.
“Every well is absolutely, 100% different — and I’m talking about wells that are located 660 feet away from each other in the same farmer’s field,” said Curtis Shuck, chairman of the Well Done Foundation.
The WDF is a non-profit environmental group that plugs abandoned wells nationwide and recently addressed a site in Erie County that was feet from a mobile home.
For Pennsylvania, abandoned wells are a hazard to nature and to taxpayers. The state may have anywhere between 200,000 and 800,000 abandoned oil and gas wells, as The Center Square previously reported. Previous estimates to plug fewer than 30,000 wells would mean $1.8 billion — at the expense of taxpayers.
Plugging those wells, which haven’t been operated for 12 months but aren’t classified as inactive, isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, either.
Nor is the process always quick, the foundation said. Plugging can take anywhere from eight to 12 months, and costs can balloon.
“The reality is it’s not (easy); you gotta have patience, you gotta have some luck,” Shuck said. “These projects can be as little as $30,000 and as much as $300,000 and more, if you’re not careful.”
The age of the well, its location, and other factors could mean crews need to log a path through a forest, put down a road, and build a concrete pad to plug the well.
“You don’t just show up on a well and start plugging,” Shuck said. “Of course, everybody loves it when the rig shows up and the roughnecks are there ... there’s a lot of due diligence work that needs to occur, a lot of legal work that needs to occur, a lot of planning and budgeting and funding development depending on the complexities of the well.”
To start plugging, the Well Done Foundation legally adopts a well and takes on financial responsibility for it. It raises funding from private donations and corporate sponsorships.
Though the foundation isn’t receiving any federal dollars for its activities, that might be more of a blessing than a curse. Federal strings, like prevailing wage requirements that can drive up labor costs and sourcing materials from American companies, can make project costs balloon.
The first round of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, too, encouraged states to spend quickly.
“It was such an aggressive timeline on (spending) that it didn’t allow states to really do a good job of doing their quantification or doing their prioritization of the (abandoned wells) list,” Shuck said. “They literally had not a long period of time to get those funds obligated, to get contractors under contract, so that they can raise their hand and tap the button to say that ‘we’ve done it.’”
As a result, getting wells plugged, and showing action has been taken, meant some of the wells getting plugged first with federal funding “probably aren’t some of the highest-priority wells,” Shuck noted. “Everybody wanted a base hit.”
Going forward, Shuck noted the public should demand transparency and accountability from the government, for reducing pollution and spending the money wisely.
“That is becoming a much more important focus,” Shuck said. “For the public, I think that’s something that needs to be demanded. Show me the data, show me which ones you’re plugging, and tell me how that’s supposed to help.”
Though the problem is large, more federal dollars in the future could be sticking taxpayers with a bill they don’t deserve.
“There’s a big question of whether there should be (more federal funding) at all,” Shuck said. “Taxpayers didn’t do this. There should be a market-based solution, or at least one of the tools of the toolbox, to bring private finance or corporate funding to the table.”