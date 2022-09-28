Gail Ann Harvey, 71, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born October 26, 1950, in Meshoppen, she was a daughter of the late Grant Bowman Sr. and Lucy Comstock Bowman.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as treasurer.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Frazier (Terry) of Mehoopany; two daughters: Dione Frazier of New Bethlehem and Kimberly Herring (Dana Jr.) of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Damien Frazier, Delmeicia Winings and Colt Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Jackson and Sydni Walker.
Gail is also survived by three sisters, Elsie Wilcox of Ohio, Sonia Whitley of Zelienople and Donna Fassett of Laceyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Grant Bowman Jr. and Kenneth Bowman.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to Gail’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.