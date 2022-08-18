Editor’s note: This information about feeding wild animals is from the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov.
Why is it bad to feed wild birds and wild mammals?
Please don’t feed wildlife, it may cause more harm than good! Many people feed wildlife to experience a closer encounter with wild animals, help animals survive in the winter or to increase the number of game animals. Before feeding wildlife, please consider the following:
What is the increased risk of disease spread?
Wildlife diseases are usually transferred from animal to animal by nose-to-nose contact, saliva, feces and urine. By allowing wildlife to congregate unnaturally at feeding sites, diseases such as CWD, mange and tuberculosis may be spread not only to wildlife, but also to humans and pets.
Can it cause aggressive behavior?
Unnatural congregation can lead to overcrowded wildlife. Larger and more aggressive animals often exclude younger and weaker animals which causes aggressive behavior resulting in injuries and even death for particularly vulnerable individuals.
How can wild animals be dangerous?
As wild animals are fed, they become used to the presence of people. Animals like coyotes and black bears can become a potential threat and cause harm to both humans and pets. When wildlife is encouraged to come closer to humans they often lose their natural fear of people. This can cause injury to humans and pets as well as lead to more vehicle collisions.
How can feeding harm the habitat?
Wild animals constantly search for food and many will find the easy food source you provide. Continually feeding many wild animals in the same place can harm the habitat, people and the animals themselves.
What kind of food do wildlife need?
Wildlife need varied, natural food as part of their normal diet. Human foods do not offer a healthy diet for animals. Their digestive systems and metabolism are adapted to survive harsh winter weather, including deep snow, cold temperatures and high winds. Supplemental feeding is not necessary to sustain wildlife populations.
Want to help?
Wildlife need habitat, not handouts. Consider planting vegetation that provides both food and cover. Things to consider panting are mast-producing trees for food, conifer trees for cover and native plants for seed and nectar. Contact your Game Commission region office for additional information on how to create, preserve, or enhance wildlife habitat. *It is illegal to feed elk and bear and deer within Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas.