CLARION – According to the Entertainment Software Association, nearly 227 million people of all ages play video games in the United States. Independent researchers have estimated that 2.74 percent of those demonstrate a gaming disorder.
It was in consideration of these approximately 6.2 million individuals that professionals from various human service agencies in the local area, region and state gathered online last week to learn what constitutes problematic gaming.
“Gaming is a huge trend with youth and young adults,” noted Jill Northey, Prevention Director of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, sponsor of the “What is Gaming Disorder” seminar. “For some, it’s not a problem and simply entertainment. For others, it’s affecting academics, behavior issues arise, financial problems, and it affects the body due to lack of sleep.
“Parents and educators have asked how to address this and what can be done. Therefore, we decided to bring in an expert to address the issue and provide resources.”
For 90 minutes on Friday, March 25, that expert, Dr. Stephanie L. Diez-Morel, led almost 30 individuals through a discussion of contemporary video gaming, identifying somebody at risk for a gaming disorder, and helping those for whom gaming has become problematic.
Diez-Morel, an assistant professor of graduate social work at Edinboro University, is founder and president of Reboot & Recover Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education, prevention, treatment and research on gaming disorders and other technology-based addictions.
A gaming disorder is more than just the product of spending an excessive amount of time online or in front of a television.
“One factor [time spent gaming] is not enough to determine if the behavior is problematic,” Diez-Morel said. “Rather than rely on time spent gaming, I urge professionals to view how the behavior itself (gaming) is impacting the individual’s biopsychosocial functioning and if it is causing an impairment in their life.
“If we see a significant impairment in school and work or in finances, also in their relationships with others, these are all some of the first warning signs.”
Other criteria for the diagnosis of a gaming disorder include a preoccupation that disrupts an individual’s activities of daily living, the use of games to escape reality, loss of other interests, an inability to reduce the amount of game play, and withdrawal symptoms when gaming is taken away.
“Now that technology and video games have become so commonplace, we’re seeing more of these symptoms and criteria in everyday life,” added Diez-Morel. “We can see the various dimensions of gaming behavior from leisure to disordered.”
Though research on the potential for gaming to become problematic dates to the 1980s, the criteria for what constitutes a disorder has been only recently recognized.
Reported Diez-Morel, “In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association included internet gaming disorder as a diagnostic-criteria warranting further study. They’ve put out a call for researchers, for clinicians to provide more evidence to support diagnosing gaming disorders.
“In 2018 the World Health Organization included gaming disorder as a formal diagnosis. They removed the word ‘internet,’ which is important.”
Certain types and formats of games lend themselves to addiction more so than others.
“The prevalence rates show that traditionally certain genres, like massive multiplayer online role-playing games or massive online battle arenas, typically games that don’t necessarily have endpoints, tend to have a higher potential for addiction,” Diez-Morel said. “The time that’s invested in these games to succeed or move forward to get the desired outcomes culminates to potentially more problematic gaming more so than a game that might have an endpoint.”
Though the purpose of Diez-Morel’s presentation was to highlight problematic gaming, she offered some benefits to playing video games. Among these benefits are interactive socialization, cooperation among individuals, a sense of autonomy, and participation in a community of like-minded individuals.
To this end, the increase in gaming seen during various COVID-related shut-downs, especially during the later part of 2020 and beginning of 2021, might have proven double-edged.
“Some good is that people who previously might have not been able to communicate as much with support systems, were communicating and engaging with game play. That was a positive for their mental health and wellness,” Diez-Morel explained. “Not so good is that we were seeing increased cases of online harassment and cyberbullying that occurs primarily through competitive games. A lot of online toxicity. That’s not directly related to gaming disorders, but it is related to problematic gaming and, of course, it has psychological impacts as well.”
What should somebody do if they believe a loved one might be exhibiting problematic gaming?
“One of the first things you can do is find some resources that help you have that conversation with them, to just start talking about it. When you’re talking about a problematic behavior, where you’re concerned with gaming becoming potentially addictive, you might come off as judgmental even if that is not the intention,” Diez-Morel contributed.
“I think it’s important to be kind to ourselves, be kind to our loved ones. We’re all just going through so much and it’s a stressful time in our lives. Finding ways to support yourself and your loved ones, that’s a wonderful thing.”