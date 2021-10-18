NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.
President Darlene Hartle called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
Following a lunch of garden salad, choice of broccoli or potato dumpling soup, roll and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie, the regular meeting was held.
New officers were elected for 2022-2023: Deb Lauer, president; Ginny Hill, vice president; Lorie Kropp, treasurer; and Jean Freeborn, secretary.
Pat Ragley, a garden club member, presented a program on Flower Arranging for the Holidays. She made several arrangements and answered questions from the group.