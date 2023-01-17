CLARION – The Garden Club of Clarion County is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student graduating from a Clarion County public, private or home school program who is an entering freshman, sophomore, junior or senior in a college or university for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Applicants must be majoring in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, conservation, forestry, wildlife science, plant pathology, biology (excluding medical), city planning, environmental concerns, land management or botany.
A complete application package is required.
The deadline for submission of the application is March 31.
For an application or information, contact Ginny Hill at (330) 546-6153.