Gary J. Eshbaugh, 77 of Tallapoosa, Ga., formerly of Venango and Summerville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 following a brief illness.
He was the only son of James and Kathleen Eshbaugh.
Gary graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1962 and went directly into the Navy. He served proudly for six years, being stationed in Norfolk, Va. and on the USS Randolph.
He married young and had three beautiful daughters, Maryanne Beish (Randy), Karla Wasson (David) and Debbie Murphy (James).
Mr. Eshbaugh worked at American Viscose Company for several years until its closure. Later he did small engine repair and specialized paint jobs.
Gary was always a free spirit and enjoyed working on motorcycles and his cars. He loved riding his Harley and was a huge NASCAR fan.
Later in life, Gary married and is survived by his loving wife, Marilice; his three daughters; grandchildren, Jesse Wasson, Aubreé Wasson, Erik Murphy and Morgan Murphy; and his younger sister, Cathy Haines.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister, Judy Duck.
There will be a memorial service in the future at the discretion of the family.