Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born November 3, 1938 in Wildcat, Clarion County, he was the son of James Alcanna and Minnie Inez (Walter) Rankin.
Roy lived in the area all his life and attended Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He worked at Bendix Mobile Homes as an assembler in the cabinet shop. In his spare time, he loved woodworking and made many beautiful pieces.
Roy also enjoyed listening to music and working in his garden.
He will be deeply missed by his sister, Jane Mills of Punxsutawney, girlfriend, Judy Nichols of East Brady, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Daniel, Eugene, Chester, Marshall and Romaine Rankin; and sisters, Kathleen Centorcelli, Fredella Moore, Mildred L. Troutman and Donna Swartz.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the times of services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Burial will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s honor to Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
To express online condolences to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.