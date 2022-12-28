Gary Wayne Brosius, 68, of Knox Dale, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born to the late Wayne J. and Ruby L. (Fyock) Brosius in Brookville on January 23, 1954.
Gary graduated from Brookville Area High School and Jefferson County Vo-Tech School in 1972.
After high school, he worked at the TA Truckstop, and then later on at Beverage Air in Brookville. His longtime career was with the TW Phillips Gas Company, retiring with over 30 years in 2016 at the age of 62.
On October 31, 1981, Gary married the love of his life, Darla G. (Dickey) Brosius, at the Knox Dale United Methodist Church in Knox Dale. She survives.
Gary was Crew Chief for his son Caleb’s Go-Kart racing for 11 years, winning 113 feature races at numerous racetracks around Pennsylvania.
He was an avid hunter and looked forward to deer hunting every year. He was able to shoot one bear which he made into a rug. He loved spending time outdoors and was a hard worker throughout his entire life. He thoroughly enjoyed using his Kubota Tractor and easy-turn lawn mower. He took pride in caring for his property, especially his fruit and chestnut trees.
Above all, family mattered most to Gary. His greatest loves were his two granddaughters who he just adored and meant the world to him. Gary would do absolutely anything for them and his family.
In addition to his loving wife Darla, Gary is survived by two children, Caleb W. Brosius and Kirsti D. (Dan) Lindemuth; two grandchildren, Hallie G. Lindemuth and Audrie G. Lindemuth; one brother, Randy Brosius; one nephew, Jon (Christine) Gunning; and his beloved Red Lab dog, Hannah.
In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by one sister, Diane (Brosius) Gunning.
At the wishes of Gary and his family, all services will be held privately and have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home of Brookville.
Interment will also take place privately at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Knox Dale.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to the Knox Dale Playground, in care of Deb Wolfe, P.O. Box 14, Knox Dale, PA 15847.
For more information or to place online condolences, visit www.carrierfh.com.