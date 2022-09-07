Gaye Henry Moffitt — A life well-lived.
What can we say about a woman who lived life on her own terms? From a little girl who roamed the fields of a large dairy farm, to travel the world, and then come home to her favorite place between two mountains in Cumberland County, Pa.
A drummer in her high school band, she followed the beat of her own drum as she journeyed through an exceptional life of 82 years. She challenged the rules for women’s rights in the ‘60s, and continued to use her voice for equality throughout her life. Who couldn’t enjoy a good political rant in conversation with her?
Curious and undaunted, she was always ready for the next adventure, trusting in her own wits and grit to set the course.
Gaye traveled the world — Australia (golfing with kangaroos and drunk Aussies), China (heading to Tiananmen Square with a non-English speaking driver), Ireland (driving the narrow roads of the Dingle Peninsula), and throughout most of the U.S. She claimed her home states of Pennsylvania (her Western Pa. accent always gave her away) and Michigan (where her daughters and grandchildren grew up, and Saturdays at Michigan Stadium).
Riding in a car that Gaye was driving was often a test of courage. From jackrabbit starts to slamming the brakes at lights was a frequently eyes-closed experience. Harrowing, to say the least, when reminded that she was driving too fast, her general comment was, “That’s the way we drive in Michigan,” even though she might be on the back roads of Cumberland County. A few years later, we learned that she did not have vision in one eye, leaving most to say, “I’ll drive!” (She never had a major accident, only a few dents in her fenders over the years).
Gaye loved British humor (all TV and movies) and PBS classics, Broadway and local theatre, orchestral music and soundtracks. She was an avid crossword puzzler and fierce Jeopardy player.
Her only unrealized dreams: High tea with the Queen in London for her 65th birthday (she was ill), and to meet Robert Redford and Shaun Evans of “Endeavour.”
She will be missed for the wonderfulness of conversations on many topics, her avid support for her family, and for her intellect and humor. She met people where they were and for who they were. She was fierce in her advocacy for those in need, women and children. A good friend and listener, she could always provide wise counsel to those who asked for her ideas, opinions or thoughts. All who had known her, know this to be true. No fluff; just straightforward “truth telling,” and then support for decisions made.
Gaye leaves as her legacy her daughters, Tammy (Remi) Appelbaum and Robin Richards of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Logan (Lauren) Appelbaum, and son, Jackson, of Royal Oak, Mich., Sarah Appelbaum and Genny of Los Angeles, Calif., Kaili Richards (Paul Kaiser) and son, Knox, of Charleston, S.C., Wesley (Jillian) Richards and daughters, Parker and Zoe, of New York City, Blake (Nicole) Richards and children, Harper and Nolan, of Royal Oak, Mich., and Jesse Lawrence (Suchi Falala) of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria (Leon) Adams of Newville, and Darla Henry of Harrisburg, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her brother, Alan Henry, preceded her in death.
Gaye was the daughter of Claude and Thelma Henry of Shannondale and Newville, Pa., who also preceded her in death. She made you proud, Mom and Dad.
We could say so much more as hers was a life well lived. There are many stories that you all have to share, and so when we continue to gather in our lives, let us tell those tales of life with Gaye. And so we give her back to the universe that gave her to us. She lived a life of no regrets.