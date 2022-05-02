Gene Jesse Martz, 76, of Mayport (Ringgold), died on Friday morning, April 29, 2022, as the result of a horse-riding accident.
Born November 12, 1945, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Frank W. and Geraldine A. (Burns) Martz.
He married Janice H. (Shreckengost) Martz on February 14, 1997. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2021.
Gene, a farmer his entire life, was one of the owners and operators of Skyline Dairy.
He enjoyed all aspects of being outdoors. Riding horses with family and friends was one of his favorites, another being hunting with longtime friends, Eugene Mauk and Donnie Martz.
Survivors include two children, Lisa Haag-Smith and her husband, Tony, of Punxsutawney and Kevin Martz and his wife, Danielle, of Yakima, Wash.; a stepson, Brenton Henry and his wife, Patricia, of New Bethlehem; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Martz, Meghan Martz, Jesse Haag and his wife, Kaeley, Cory Haag, Belle Henry, Dillon Henry and Zoe Henry; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Haag and Rowan Martz; a sister, Gladys Shaffer of Ringgold; and a brother, Bill Martz and his wife, Betty, of Ringgold.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Martz, Lois Snyder and Martha Ames; a brother, Robert Martz; a son-in-law, Kenny Haag; and a stepson, Bryan Henry.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with pastor Doug Henry officiating.
Interment will be in St. James Cemetery in Ringgold.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.