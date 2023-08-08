George Albert McCauslin, 91, of Clarion, died Monday morning, August 7, 2023, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.
He was born on November 29, 1931, in Cumberland County and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was the youngest of 13 siblings.
He worked as a butcher for Kunzler out in the Lancaster area.
He is survived by one granddaughter, Stephanie Smith of Elizabethville; three great-grandchildren, Jade McCauslin and Jordon McCauslin of New Bethlehem, and Casey Klinger of Dornsife; and a granddaughter-in-law, Susan Heschke and her husband, Dave, of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was also preceded in death by a wife, Kathryn McCauslin; two children, Hazel McCauslin and Georgie McCauslin; and one grandson, Todd McCauslin.
There will be no services.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
