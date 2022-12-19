George Samuel “Sam” Hetrick, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence.
Born December 10, 1928 in Mayport, he was the son of Samuel and Ella (Shaffer) Hetrick.
He married Mary Jane Crissman on February 25, 1951.
George was a military veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953.
He retired from Doverspike Coal Company in 1993.
He loved hunting, fishing and watching the Pirates and Steelers games.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Hetrick; son, Ronald (Pauline) Hetrick; grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Truitt, Amanda (Brock) Smith and Angela (Justin) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha Truitt, Malachi, Cain and Bella Stewart; sisters, Grace Burkett and Mary Lou Shriver; and brothers, Carl Hetrick and Richard Hetrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Hetrick Truitt; a brother, John Hetrick; and a sister, Dorothy Reedy.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment will take place in the Jerusalem Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.