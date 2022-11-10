Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on November 8, 2022.
Born September 26, 1939 in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Walter George and Laura Jane Ferguson Jordan of East Brady.
Georgie was a 1957 graduate of East Brady Area High School.
She married Thomas J. McClaine Sr. in August 1961. He survives.
During her lifetime, her places of employment included Willison’s Garage, Bish’s Market, Comet Market and Shepherd’s Inn. Georgie was an extremely hard worker, and an active employee until the age of 79.
Georgie’s hobbies included baking (her pies were the best!), playing cards, watching the Steelers and she was a devout cheerleader for her son’s and granddaughters’ athletic events.
She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and past member of the ladies auxiliary to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.
Her family was the center of her life.
She was known as "Gigi" to her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Thomas J. McClaine Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of New Bethlehem; three granddaughters, Leah (Eric) Hollinger of Mountville, Lacy (Kyle) Zook of Lancaster, Madison McClaine of Sarasota, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Thomas “T.J.,” Collins, Laine, Adalee and Andi; one brother, Dave (Louise) Jordan of East Brady; and two sisters, Linda Boyle of Knox and Vickie (Richard) Culbertson of Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Bonnie, Helen “Sis,” Grace, Nancy, Thomas, Danny, Sally, Barbara (Will), Robert and Patty.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel New Bethlehem.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 in the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant. The Rev. Jimmy Swogger will also assist with the service.
Interment will take place at St. Eusebius Catholic Cemetery in Brady Township, Clarion County.
The family suggests memorials be made to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 39, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
