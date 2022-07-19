Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Born July 5, 1948 in Brookville, he was the son of J. Kenneth Byers and Charlotte B. (Smith) Byers.
He was a lifelong resident of the area.
Mr. Byers honorably served in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he worked as a bulldozer operator for C&K Coal Company for 30 years until retiring in 1998.
He loved spending time outdoors, with his favorite pastimes being camping, fishing and taking trips on scenic trains.
Mr. Byers was a life member of Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132.
He will be deeply missed by his son, Gerald E. Byers II and wife, Lesa, of Rimersburg; daughter, Luemma Foster and husband, Shawn, of Brookville; grandchildren, Kara Foster, Shawn H. Foster and Alanna Byers; sister, Margaret Hannold of Strattanville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda (Stitt) Byers, who died April 20, 1991; and his companion, Mary “Nancy” Young, who died on April 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Military honors were presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
Interment was in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
To send a condolence to the Byers family or to view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.