Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York. * From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible across south-central Pennsylvania. * Considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk of minor to moderate flood stages will be along small streams and creeks in south-central Pennsylvania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&