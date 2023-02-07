Gerald Eugene Best, 80, of Ringgold, died early Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born January 19, 1943, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Leroy Curtis and Helen Louise (Early) Best.
He married LaVonne Himes on August 31, 1989.
Gerald proudly served our country in the United States Army.
He worked at the Brookville Hospital Renovation Project, the Rex-Hide Plant in East Brady and the Mushroom Mines in Worthington.
He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Club in New Bethlehem and the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors include his wife, LaVonne, of Ringgold; five children, Gerald Best Jr. of Sligo, Timmy Best and Thomas Best, both of Kissinger Mills, Sheila Arner of Rimersburg and Matthew Lucas of Marienville; and a sister, Shirley Aaron of Rimersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Hilliard; and three brothers, Jack Best, William Best and Robert Best.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with Pastor Ronnie Cox officiating.
Immediately following the service, the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post 354 of New Bethlehem will honor their fallen comrade.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.