Gerald J. “Jerry” Sleigher Sr., 82, of Kissinger Mills, went on to be with our Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.
Born August 18, 1940 in East Butler, he was the son of the late James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher.
He married the love of his life, Lerretta C. Johns, on September 7, 1963. She survives. They were married for 59 years and seven months.
Mr. Sleigher worked for many coal companies over the years and retired from C&K Coal Company/RFI after 35 years of service.
He was a member of the St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church in Rimersburg.
One of Jerry’s favorite pastimes was going for car rides around the horn viewing deer, turkeys and bears in their natural habitat.
He enjoyed boating, camping and fishing, and was an avid hunter.
Jerry also loved spending time with his family and his dog, Lucky.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Jacqueline (Sleigher) Myers and her husband, Michael, of Lawton, Okla., Gerald Sleigher Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Rimersburg, Kimberly (Sleigher) Switzer and her husband, Rick, of Sligo and Madonna (Sleigher) Harnish and her husband, Randy, of Parker; eight grandchildren, Alicia (Myers) Webster and her husband, Arthur, of Cache, Okla., Michelle (Myers) Williams and her husband, Robbie, of Fort Worth, Texas, Gerald Sleigher III and his fiancée, Ashley, of Lickingville, Clarissa (Sleigher) Unger and her husband, Jake, of Templeton, Bret Switzer and his wife, Katie, of Sligo, Trent Switzer and his wife, Amanda, of Strattanville, Megan (Harnish) Stanford and her husband, Larry, of New Bethlehem and Marley Harnish and her fiancé, Logan, of Marienville; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Regis F. Sleigher, Nicholas L. Sleigher and his wife, Sandra, and Donald L. Sleigher and his wife, Deborah, all of Kissinger Mills; and three sisters, Shelby J. King of Kissinger Mills, Norma J. Yori and her husband, Richard, of Rimersburg and Marylou Himes and her husband, Lanny, of Rimersburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Sleigher; and his brother, James H. Sleigher.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo presiding.
Interment will take place in the Saint Eusebius Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.