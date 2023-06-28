Gerald "Jerry" Alfred Myers, 66, of Old Hickory, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Born June 4, 1957 in Clarion, he was the son of Arthur William and Evelyn Floy "Wyant" Myers.
Jerry worked in the telecommunications field from the time he was 17 years old. He took immense pride in his work and enjoyed leading his group of inspectors.
Family was of utmost importance to him. He was the patriarch of his family, loving on and taking care of everyone.
One of his favorite things to do was gather together with family and friends. He would make some amazing food, crack open a Budweiser, and, if the occasion called for it, delight everyone by setting off fireworks.
He was loved by everyone he met, especially Vick Arceneaux, his friend of 30 years.
Jerry’s memory will be cherished by his fiancé, Tisha (Tishy) Carter; his children, Jerry Myers, Alex Myers, Jenny Ellard, Heather (Joe) Walters, Ronnie Myers and Jeremy Myers; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Myers, Rhylee and Allee Myers, Ethan, Evan, Bracken, Asher and Hank Walters; nephews and nieces, Bobby Lowe, Rick Myers, Glamarie (Kip) White, Kyle (Amy) Dee, Aubrey (Philip) Merki, Moriah (Bryant) Mendez, Seth Dee and Joel Dee; his sister, Sheri (James) Dee; ex-wife, Tina (Shaffer) Myers; former partner, Nancy Williams; and his cat, Gus, whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ricky Glenn Myers; and sister, Cheryl Louise Myers.
A celebration of life will be held in August near his childhood home of New Bethlehem. Details to be determined.