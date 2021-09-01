Geraldine Fern (Best) Bowser, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.
Born December 22, 1926 on a farm in Huey, she was the daughter of Budd L. and Maude M. (Ashbaugh) Best.
She was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and a graduate of Sligo High School.
She married Clinton Foster “Fot” Bowser Jr. on February 28, 1948 and dedicated her life to caring for her family and home. "Fot" preceded Geraldine in death on August 30, 2015.
Mrs. Bowser was a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy where she assisted with many fundraisers including making apple butter, vegetable soup and the pancake breakfast during hunting season.
She was employed by Davis Cookie Company for several years.
Mrs. Bowser was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She was well known for her cinnamon rolls and homemade buns.
Mrs. Bowser loved to travel and would go for a ride anytime. She traveled all over the United States and Europe.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Gary L. Bowser and wife, Nancy, of East Brady; daughters, Deborah L. Vogle and husband, Herb, and Vicki A. Mortimer and husband, Eric, all of Rimersburg; nine grandchildren, Toni L. Beabout, Shannon R. Myers, Jonna R. Gorsuch, Robert C. Gorsuch, Jason E. Mortimer, Luke C. Mortimer, Cody D. Mortimer, Amy Rebecca Bowser and Ann Renee Parro; 13 great-grandchildren, Jonathon Best, Cassandra Best, Colby G. Beabout, Mekah Gorsuch, Victoria Moody, Mackenzie Mortimer, Caroline Mortimer, Olivia Mortimer, Jackson Mortimer, Bryce Parro, Reagan Parro, Olive Grace Mortimer and Hazel Pauline Mortimer; a brother, J. Bud Best Jr. and wife, Lois, of Triangle, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews that she was close to.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 67 years, “Fot” Clinton Foster Bowser Jr.; her brothers, Chester Best, Steve Best and Walter Best; sisters, Dorothy Ion, Olive Grant and Maxine Barr; and one infant sister, Gladys Best.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3, at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the church, with the Rev. Colin Koch and the Rev. Dale Gallo co-officiating.
Burial will take place in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 St. Rt. 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.