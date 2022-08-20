For seven straight years now, the St. Marys girls tennis team has dominated the District 9 tennis scene. Going into the 2021 season, it looked like that dominance might come to an end after losing a giant senior class, but the Lady Dutch reloaded up and took the title in convincing fashion, going into the D-9 Class AA team title tourney as the top seed and dropping No. 2 ranked Brockway by a 5-0 final.
The seventh consecutive title tied them with Elk County Catholic for most team titles in a row, as the cross-town rivals accomplished its feat from 2000-06. But much like the 2021 team, the 2022 squad will have to also reload. Gone due to graduation are its top three singles players in Class 2A singles champion Davan Lion, Emma Gavazzi and Rachel Fleming.
Can the Lady Dutch make it eight in a row to break a Tri-County Area record? Or will another school step up and become the first team besides St. Marys to win a team title since 2014?
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area whose coaches returned information:
BROCKWAY
The Lady Rovers lost just two players to graduation — Selena Buttery and Hannah Zuccolotto — but they were two key pieces who were staples in the Brockway lineup throughout their careers.
Buttery was the team’s No. 1 singles player for the majority of her career and left the program on a high note last year as she and Taylor Rhed teamed up to win Brockway’s first District 9 doubles crown since 2014.
Buttery has since moved on and will play both tennis and basketball at Chaminade University of Honolulu in Hawaii. Meanwhile, Rhed returns for her senior year and will be called upon to take over the leadership role that Buttery held.
Rhed is joined by fellow senior returnees Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo. The remainder of the roster is newcomers — seniors Reina Kahle and Alia Mosier and freshmen Kassandra Tucker and Hallie Welsh.
“We have three returners who are going to be seniors this year — Taylor Rhed, Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins. “These ladies have been with us for many years and we are looking forward to them finishing their careers strong. Taylor has played a lot this summer and it has shown the last couple days of practice. Emma and Leah are here to give it their all for their final season.
“We also have four incoming new players who are Alia Mosier, Reina Kahle, Kassandra Tucker and Hallie Welsh. I am very excited for our freshman Kass and Hallie who have been playing throughout the summer with us. They have shown that they are dedicated and have already made huge strides!.
“As always numbers are tough for us, but we are going to do our best this season. We will look towards our three returning seniors to help our new players begin this fun journey.”
The Lady Rovers open the season Monday at Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors: Reina Kahle, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Taylor Rhed, Leah Trunzo. Freshmen: Kassandra Tucker, Hallie Welsh.
DuBOIS
The DuBois Lady Beavers will look to improve on last year’s 6-10 season with a roster that runs 17 players deep.
With that roster, head coach Joshua Reed has high hopes for the squad as they return plenty of experience throughout the lineup.
Expected to lead the way for the Lady Beavers is junior Cassie Lanzoni.
“Cassie Lanzoni is lining up to be the bedrock of the team,” Reed said. “She is not only the most consistent player on the court, but also the most unifying player. She bridges the gap between grades, team veterans and newcomers.”
Reed’s other two returning singles players include junior Laken Lashinsky and senior Jessica Hnat.
“They’ve both put in hours of work in the offseason and I’m excited to see what they can accomplish this season,” Reed said of the duo.
Sophomores Kara Miller and Lauren Kennedy also got experience in doubles matchups as freshmen last season as Reed feels they’re ready to take the next step forward in helping lead the Lady Beavers to a winning record.
“It is outstanding to see their development over the off season,” Reed said of Miller and Kennedy. “It’s immediately obvious they worked hard in between seasons.”
With a roster of 17, Reed said he’ll also look towards newcomers, particularly juniors Emma McCracken and Lauren Trudell.
“Emma McCracken and Lauren Trudell are two newcomers that have what it takes to exceed,” Reed said. “Their well-honed athletic abilities from other sports are translating into impressively quick to tennis. Both have great speed and footwork.”
Last year’s losing record means for 2022, the Lady Beavers and Reed will do their best to change that.
“I think we have a great chance at a winning season,” Reed said. “Our goal is to aim for consistency on the court above all else. I’m making that a priority in practice.”
DuBois starts out its season on Monday as they travel to Elk County Catholic.
“In a team-building aspect, we have a big team this year,” Reed said. “All of the rookies are showing early signs of a promising tennis career. I have high hopes for this season and I also feel confident about the future of the program. I’m blessed to be the coach of this program.”
Roster
Seniors: Jamie Hnat, Jessica Hnat. Juniors: Liz Coleman, Cassie Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky, Emma McCracken, Jade Suhan, Lauren Trudell. Sophomores: Lexi Austin, Avelyn Geppert, Lauren Kennedy, Kara Miller. Freshmen: Miley Caltagarone, Jade Delaney, Arianna Kreisher, Lexia Olson, Gwenyth Yoder.
JOHNSONBURG
This year’s Ramettes tennis team has eight players ready for the season — just as they did in 2021. And much like last season, Kendal Mehalko will look to lead the way.
Now a senior, head coach Daniel Carnovale said they’re going to rely heavily upon her both on and off the court.
“With Kendal being a senior, I look for her to be the leader of the team this year,” Carnovale said.
Also returning from last season includes Maria Catalano, Mariah Kennedy, Aliza Jackson and Ruby Miller.
Mehalko and Catalano both saw action in the D-9 Class 2A singles tournament, dropping first round matchups.
“As for the rest of the returning players, I see them taking role in helping our three new players learn the sport of tennis,” Carnovale said.
Those three players include junior Anin Truchan and sophomores Kendra Freeman and Katelyn Love.
Regardless of wins or losses, Carnovale said they’ll look to compete in each match and hopes he and the team will have fun along the way.
“I except the girls to learn a lot about tennis, cooperation, teamwork and also have a lot of fun,” Carnovale said.
Roster
Seniors: Kendal Mehalko. Juniors: Maria Catalano, Mariah Kennedy, Anin Truchan. Sophomores: Kendra Freeman, Aliza Jackson, Katelyn Love, Ruby Miller.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
When it comes to the smaller rosters in tennis, it’s not often you can say a team welcomes back a wealth of talent after losing four players to graduation, but that’s the welcome situation the Lady Chucks find themselves in.
Punxsy returns its top two singles players — senior Chloe Presloid and junior Emily McMahan — along with several other girls who saw extensive action in either singles or doubles a year ago.
Presloid won a pair of District 9 silver medals as a junior,. She finished second to the now graduated Davan Lion in the singles tournament and captured a runner-up spot in the doubles tourney with McMahan, as the duo fell to Brockway’s Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed in the finals. Buttery has since graduated as well.
Seniors Brooke Skarbek and Kaylin Smith also return, giving Punxsy not only an a strong group of leaders but strong players on the court as well. Throw in senior Bailee Stello, who returns after taking a year off, and junior Rachel Porada, and the pieces are there for the Lady Chucks to have a strong season.
“Assistant Coach Lori Gigliotti and I are looking forward to this season,” said Lady Chucks head coach Mike Emhoff. “We have a lot of returning talent, and a lot of new players. Seniors Chloe, Kaylin, Brook and Bailee Stello. All are returning players from last season with the exception of Bailee, who played her freshman and sophomore years. So we are glad to have her back. Behind them is a strong group of underclass girls.
“We were able to get together over the summer and practice, and thus we have a pretty good idea of the talent we have even though we have only had three official practices (as of Wednesday). At this point though, it is too early to have a potential lineup, Chloe Presloid will again be the number one singles player followed by Emily McMahan.
“Beyond that, the competition for the rest of the lineup is very strong. Brooke, Kaylin and Rachael are all strong and have prior experience at singles and a few of the other girls are also showing an interest and potential.
“As for goals this year, they are to improve on last season’s success. Chloe was the D-9 runner up in singles; she and Emily were then runner-up in D-9 doubles and as a team we were the runner-up. I would love to see improvements across all three tournaments, but the competition in D-9 is always very good.”
The Lady Chucks open the season on Monday when they host Brockway.
Roster
Seniors: Chloe Presloid, Brooke Skarbek, Kaylin Smith, Bailee Stello. Juniors: Emily McMahan, Rachel Porada. Sophomores: Mya Galentine, Leanne Zampini. Freshmen: Haley Bridge, Lilly Gigliotti, Reagan Houk, Olivia Smith, Olivia Toven.
ST. MARYS
The Lady Dutch squad looking to make eight district team titles in a row has 13 players looking to help contribute to the season.
Head coach Dave Lion feels his three seniors in Mya Klaiber, June Chen and Caitlin Blessel will be the team’s heavy contributors on the year. Last year, Klaiber and Blessel were a part of the No. 1 doubles team and Chen was at No. 2 doubles whenever they beat Brockway for the team title.
Lion said he looks forward to the opportunity in getting them ready to go for the season — as he’s also pleased with this year’s turnout.
“We have new players, so that’s always a challenge getting them ready for matches,” Lion said. “It’s nice to have a few more here. It’s nice to have a bigger team this year, more numbers.”
Besides the seniors, the team consists of juniors Rylee Nicklas and Maddy Wittman (with Wittman playing doubles with Chen last year), sophomores Maleya Caskey, Tralynn Ginther and Roan Lion and freshmen Isolde Collins, Isabelle Farabaugh, Dannilyn Geitner, Kenzey Nesbitt and Sara Regulski.
Coach Lion hopes they’ll be able to take the experience of the senior trio and mesh it together with the inexperience of the underclassmen to compete for a team title.
“We’ve had a pretty good summer,” Lion said. “We’ve been practicing all summer. I think we’re as ready as we can be.”
St. Marys steps onto the court for the first time this season on Tuesday as they’ll travel to Johnsonburg.
Roster
Seniors: Caitlin Blessel, June Chen, Mya Klaiber. Juniors: Rylee Nicklas, Maddy Wittman. Sophomores: Maleya Caskey, Tralynn Ginther, Roan Lion. Freshmen: Isolde Collins, Isabelle Farabaugh, Dannilyn Geitner, Kenzey Nesbitt, Sara Regulski.
Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.