Gladys M. Wiant, 86, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.
Born March 17, 1936 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Riott) Fair.
She was married to Donald A. Wiant. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1991.
Gladys enjoyed living at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem and enjoyed being with the people who lived there.
She liked playing all kinds of games, including cards and bingo.
Survivors include a son, Donald A. Wiant and his wife, Sherry, of Shippenville; and two grandchildren, Brady Wiant and his wife, Tiffany, and Jordan Wiant, both of Shippenville.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.