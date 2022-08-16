Gladys Ruth (Snyder) Dinger, 90, of North Freedom, passed away at Edgewood Heights on Monday, August 15, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Born February 24, 1932 on her family farm, she was the daughter of Bessie (Wise) and Mervin Snyder and was the youngest of seven children. All her siblings have preceded her in death.
She married Clarence Dinger in 1949. They were married for 43 years before he passed away. She then had a very special friend for many years, Dick Miller.
Survivors include sons, Gary Dinger of Atlanta, Ga. and Brian (Susan) Dinger of Zelienople; a daughter, Shelly (Tim) Cook of Apex, N.C.; four grandchildren, Todd Crawford, Chelsea Cook, Katie (Brian) Badac and Christopher (Kimberly) Dinger; two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Badac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Gladys was a very dedicated and active church member, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, helping with Bible school and helping with the many church dinners. She was especially known for her delicious desserts.
The family will receive friends at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitatoin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Randy Bain officiating.
Gladys was under the care of the Clarion Forest VNA and she was living at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to these institutions as a thank you for the wonderful care she received.
Interment will take place at the North Freedom Church Cemetery.
