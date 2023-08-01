OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Vikings are going to have to fill a very large hole left by leading rusher Zeke Dubler and fellow graduated seniors Logan Cree and Lucas Tarnow. Dubler accounting for over half of Glendale's scoring last season, scoring 21 touchdowns. The Vikings do have back quarterback Troy Misiura as well as wide receivers Jacob Lukehart and Connor Potutschnig. The duo will also carry the ball when needed. Junior Jimmy Sutton will handle a lot of the ball carrying duties as the leading rusher back. He had 32 carries for 166 yards last season. Misiura was 62-of-120 for 807 yards last season before going down with an injury.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
The Vikings have lost their four of their top tacklers to graduation, leaving junior Landen McGarvey back as top dog. He had 74 tackles last season and five sacks to his credit. Joining him will be Potutschnig, Misiura and Lukehart, along with junior Landon Gallaher and sophomore Daniel Williams. Williams had 68 tackles as a freshman with four sacks and forced a fumble. Glendale's defense struggled at times last year with big plays, which then seemed to snowball into big points. The Vikings will rely heavily on the core players back to help avoid those mistakes this season.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Head coach Dave 'Spank' Trexler is back his fifth season and looks to take the Vikings back to the playoffs again. To do that, the Vikings will have to shore up the defense and fill the big hole left on offense by Dubler.
Glendale relied heavily on a handful of seniors last year, meaning this year will feature a new top crew on offense. Luckily, Misiura has been in the starting role for years so he knows what Trexler expects on offense.
The Vikings have always had the mantra, 'get better every game.' They did that last year after starting the season 0-4 and winning five of its last six regular season games to make the playoffs.
Glendale has always had tough players. And winning a playoff game two years ago has kept the team hungry.