Miss Coakley
4th Grade
I’m thankful for my parents, my family, my friends, my dog, my cat who passed away, my teacher, my daycare ladies , there dog and cats. For my towns firefighters ,the hospital, police ,the people who made my porches. the farmers who grow the food we eat, the people who make the books I read, For the lunch ladies at my school, for all my coaches my dance teacher . For my house, my school, my church, my backpack, my books, my food, my car, my presents . For my toys, my drawing supplies, all the paper, the trees, and plants, the ocean, and every thing in the world and that what I am thankful for.
— Caroline Hnatkovich