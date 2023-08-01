FLINTON — Glendale's Jacob Lukehart is your typical high school athlete.
The Utahville native plays three sports for the Vikings — football, basketball and baseball. But it's clear football holds a special place in his heart.
"I love the intensity of football," he said. "There’s no other sport that gives you the same feeling before stepping on the field. I enjoy football because it is an opportunity for my teammates and I to block out everything around us, focus in, and have fun."
Lukehart is listed as a wide receiver and a cornerback, but Glendale head coach Dave "Spank" Trexler sees him as a 'Jake' of all trades.
"Jake is very talented and understands the game within the game," he said. "He understands our system, which will allow us to use his skills in a variety of positions.
"He has the ability to make big plays, but approaches everything with an unselfish, “Team First” mindset. This is always important, but even more so this season with our group being talented but varsity-inexperienced in several key positions."
Lukehart filled many roles last season, basically wherever he was needed. With a large senior group, featuring Zeke Dubler, Logan Cree and Mason Peterson, the talented junior didn't get the bulk of the stats, but did see plenty of action.
That's why Trexler expects him to be one the key contributors this season.
"Jake’s has been blessed with physical talent that stand out to anyone that watches him compete," he said. "He has a warrior mindset, but remains humble in success. The way he deals with adversity and keeps coming back more determined is admired and inspiring.
"His passion and integrity motivates me personally to be a better coach and person."
Lukehart knows he has to step up as a senior and said he enjoys being seen as a leader.
"I always have tried to be a leader on the team and help anyone I could with fundamentals," said Lukehart. "However, this year being a senior, I definitely have been trying to step up more and pass on my knowledge of the game to my teammates. I want the program to flourish after I’m gone and I want my teammates to succeed, looking ahead. Discipline and correcting the small things is what will lead to victory."
Glendale went 5-6 last season, making it to the playoffs where they faced off against Penns Manor before falling.
That Penns Manor team was also the team's first playoff victory under Trexler Lukehart's sophomore year.
That playoff win is one of Lukehart's favorite memories.
"Winning a playoff game is definitely up there," he said. "Our school has struggled in the past and being a small part of turning that around has been a huge accomplishment to me."
Lukehart said he wants the team to be successful this year, even if it means he doesn't have the big stats.
"My individual and team goals are the same — I want to win," Lukehart said.
"The feeling of winning is better than any personal achievement."
Trexler said Lukehart's team first mentally is what makes him so special.
"Jake has been a solid contributor over the past few seasons and has worked very hard over to grow into a leadership role," he said. "From his freshman season he has always lead by example through his effort. It has been very rewarding to see him grow into a positive leader and mentor to his teammates and coaches."
Last season, Lukehart had four carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, he had 18 tackles and an interception.
The son of Melissa and Rodger Lukehart is excited for the upcoming season and said he's just thankful to have such a great support system and great teammates.
"I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches and teammates for always supporting me, both on and off the football field," he said.
Lukehart hasn't decided where he is going to college yet, but is hoping to maybe continue his football career.
"I’d love the opportunity to play college football, but I don’t currently have a plan on where," he said. "I’d like for a coach to give me an opportunity to prove myself to them."
It's clear no matter what he does, he'll be successful with his great outlook.