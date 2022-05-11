Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
Born August 26, 1972 in Kenmore, N.Y., she was the daughter of Darl Franklin and Betty Lou (Cussins) Kunselman.
Survivors include her mother, Betty L. Kunselman of Oak Ridge; a daughter, Cierra Mackenzie Gould and her father, Kerry Gould of New Bethlehem; three brothers, James Kunselman of Marienville, Darl Edward Kunselman and his wife, Rhonda, of Rimersburg and Ronald Kunselman and his wife, Valerie, of Clymer; two uncles, Larry (Pamela) Kunselman of Ransomville, N.Y. and Daniel (Carilyn) Cussins of Virginia Beach, Va.; two aunts, Jacquie Cussins of Marienville and Geraldine (David) Weaver of Marble; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darl F. Kunselman.
She loved Jesus and building the Kingdom for Him. She would call to encourage the sick and discouraged and pray with them. She loved going to church when she was able.
Gloria attended Sagamore Wesleyn Methodist Church and called Grace Baptist Church her church as well.
She had a lot of friends who loved her and she would do what she could for anyone.
She would make meals for families that had lost a loved one.
Gloria will be missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Thaddeus Taylor officiating.
