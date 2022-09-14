Gloria Spanedda, 93 of Seminole, Armstrong County, died on Monday, September 12, 2022 with her family by her side, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born May 8, 1929 in Seminole, she was the daughter of the late Patsy and Rosa Allori. Her parents migrated to the United States from Lucca, Italy.
She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
Gloria met and dated Sebastian “Sebby” Spanedda, also of Seminole. They married on June 7, 1952 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with close family and friends in New Bethlehem.
She was a homemaker while her husband was a welder at Pullman Standard in Butler.
Gloria was a proud member of St. Charles Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed attending weekly Mass with her husband and family friends.
Her interests included family visits, cooking, spending time with others and vacationing with family.
She loved to cook for anyone at any time, always making sure that others were cared for before herself.
Mrs. Spanedda was especially fond of neighbors Annie and Debbie Bonanno, Jean Magagnotti, Rose and Buckeye Stepulla, and Lois Veronesi and many others who lent constant support to her and Sebby.
She also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles.
Gloria had a keen memory to recall birthdays and other important life events.
In addition to devoting much of her time and heart as a caregiver to family and friends, she immensely enjoyed flowers often sent to her, and always took time to ask about everyone’s well-being.
She also enjoyed making her own special spaghetti and risotto sauces and fruit preserves with the help of her husband, using local fruit and tomatoes fresh from their garden.
Survivors include her husband, Sebastian of Seminole; son, Tom and son-in-law, Joe Hostetler, both of Pittsburgh; sister, Lillian Bachorski of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many other nieces and nephews who were extremely dear to her over her many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; brothers, Edward, Nello, Pete and Raymond; and sisters, Dina and Jennie.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Gloria Spanedda to St. Charles Roman Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.