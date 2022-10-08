CURWENSVILLE — Moshannon Valley set the tone in Friday night’s game with a 54-yard TD run on the third play from scrimmage at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium and the Black Knights galloped to a 41-14 win over the Golden Tide.
Tanner Kephart, who usually plays back or receiver, lined up as the Wildcat quarterback for every offensive play in the first half and ran for 159 yards and four scores to help Mo Valley take a commanding 35-0 lead at the break.
“We switched it up,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We were struggling offensively. We have been for most of the year and we wanted to get a little spark. Tanner’s a back. Levi’s (Knuth) a back. We thought, ‘why not put them back there together and let (Curwensville) worry about two people,’ and it worked out.”
It certainly did.
The dynamic duo combined for 229 yards on 29 carries in the first half, but it was Kephart’s 54-yard run just 1:32 into the game that gave Mo Valley a pile of momentum while stunning the Golden Tide, who were not able to to get much going on either side of the ball in the first half.
“It was uncharacteristic of our kids to allow one play to deflate them,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We were able to get them back up in the second half, but yeah, that first play for whatever reason, was really deflating.”
After picking up an initial first down on running plays of 7 and 8 yards, the Golden Tide offense stalled with three consecutive incomplete passes, one an overthrow and the other two drops.
A short punt gave the Knights good field position at their 46 and they needed just seven plays to move 54 yards to paydirt as Kephart paid off the drive with an 8-yard run.
Kephart also completed a 21-yard pass to Knuth on third-and-10 from the 46 to keep the drive going.
On the very next Golden Tide play from scrimmage, Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten intercepted a pass that was tipped by the Curwensville receiver. He returned it to the Tide 40 and Mo Valley needed just two plays — a 22-yard Knuth run and a 13-yard Kephart TD scamper following an offsides call against Curwensville.
Cam Collins added the third of his five PATs on the night to make it 21-0 with 5:26 remaining in the first quarter.
“Anytime you run the quarterback you have to get guys to the ball,” Thompson said. “There’s one extra blocker. We’ve seen it almost every single week. Sometimes we play it well and sometimes we don’t. For whatever reason, we didn’t play it well on the first drive, and it just snowballed.”
Curwensville finally put a good drive together, moving from its 29 all the way to the Knight 19 as the first quarter clock expired.
But a sack on first-and-10 from the 19 and three straight incomplete passes stalled the drive and turned the ball back over to the Knights.
Mo Valley went on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up over seven minutes of clock. Knuth ran seven times for 36 yards, while Kephart toted the ball seven times for 39, including an 11-yard capper at 4:27.
Three plays later, Mo Valley was back in business with the ball at the Tide 41 thanks to a Micah Beish interception.
After four straight Kephart running plays moved the ball to the 20, the Knight QB rewarded Beish with a 20-yard TD toss. Beish was wide open down the seam as he hauled in the score with 42 seconds left in the half.
Collins’ PAT made it 35-0 and after the Tide were unable to move the ball before the half ended, the Mercy Clock was in effect for the third quarter.
“We scored every possession in the first half but one,” Keith said. “You do that, you’re going to win most games you play. And then to not let them in the end zone? That really put them behind the 8-ball.”
The Tide got the ball to start the second half and McGarry engineered a 17-play, 65-yard drive, converting three fourth downs with passes. He called his own number for a 3-yard TD run and then hit Hunter Tkakic for a 2-point conversion.
But with the running clock, Curwensville used up 9:52 to make it 35-8.
“He’s tough,” Keith said of McGarry. “He’s a really good quarterback, and we spied him. Sam (Shipley) did a really good job spying him and the defense played well.”
McGarry only ran for 14 yards on 12 carries as he was sacked three times. He completed 11 of his 31 pass attempts for 147 yards and a TD, but was picked off three times.
After scoring on offense, the Tide defense rose up and forced Mo Valley to go three-and-out, getting the ball back at their own 16 after a Kurten punt.
Just three plays later, McGarry hit Nik Fegert with a short pass and he followed a Chase Irwin block to spring him for a 67-yard score. The 2-point conversion failed and the Tide trailed 35-14 with 9:49 left in the game.
The Knights responded immediately as regular QB Kurten found Lucas Yarger on the sideline for a short completion and Yarger did the rest, sprinting 56 yards for the score just 29 seconds after the Tide found the end zone.
Curwensville’s last possession ended when Kurten ripped the ball out of a Curwensville receiver’s hands for an interception and the Knights ran out the clock.
Mo Valley finished the night with 243 yards rushing and 97 passing for a total of 340 yards to go with 16 first downs.
Curwensville ended up with 215 total yards and 13 first downs.
Mo Valley improved to 3-4 with the win. The Knights host Bellwood-Antis next week.
“I told them after the game, ‘there’s no reason why we can’t be 6-4 and make the playoffs.’ That was one of their goals to make the playoffs. I told them, ‘it’s up to you. You play like that every Friday night, you’re going to be a tough team to beat.’”
The Golden Tide slipped to 3-4 and hope to get back on track next week, hosting Conemaugh Valley.
“I’m proud of the kids that they kept playing,” Thompson said. “These are great kids, and they work hard. We just have to find a way.”