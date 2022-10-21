MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union football team hosted Curwensville on Friday night and the contest ended up in a shootout with the Trojans winning 43-34.
The Tide put the ball in the air most of the night and the Trojans defense adjusted after the first quarter and played good defense down the stretch.
The Trojans had answers for every touchdown the Tide put on the board. The Trojans had two kickoff returns for touchdowns after Tide scores and an interception return for a touchdown.
The Trojans improve their regular season record to 6-3 and the Tide slip to 3-6 overall.
“The defense played a great game after we made the adjustments that we made during the first quarter,” commented Trojans head coach Anthony Sottasante. “We must get the penalties under control and become more disciplined. Our play on the field was exceptionally good tonight with good execution. We have a tough game coming up and must become disciplined. Proud of how hard the team played tonight.”
In the first quarter the Tide marched down the field on the first possession scoring on an 18-yard run by Dan McGarry. After the touchdown McGarry added the two points on a running play.
The Trojans answered the call and scored at 7:28 on the clock when Cainen Atherton busted loose for a 31-yard run for the score. Atherton got the call and ran in the two-point conversion to end the first quarter all tied at eight points apiece.
In the second quarter after the punt by the Trojans’ Bryce Danish was picked off with a 48-yard return by Andrew Pentz. The Tide scored at 7:07 on the clock on a five-yard run by McGarry. McGarry tried to pass for the two points and failed.
The Trojans again answered and in a first-and-15 after a penalty Danish took it 68-yards for a touchdown at 6:20 on the clock. Danish kicked the point after.
The Tide continued to go to the air and at 2:00 on the clock McGarry hit Nik Fegert for a 29-yard pass for a touchdown. McGarry failed on a two-point pass. On the kickoff after the touchdown Je’Saun Robinson ran it back 80-yards for a Trojan touchdown. Josh Ryan run in the two-point conversion. On the next series Atherton picked off McGarry and returned it 52-yards for a Trojan touchdown at 1:21 on the clock. Danish kicked the point after. The Trojans took a 30-20 lead into intermission.
On the first drive in the third quarter Mount Union scored at 8:58 on the clock when Robinson broke loose going 24 yards for the score and Danish failed on the kick after. The Tide would not give up and at 6:11 they scored with McGarry hitting Fegert again for a 9-yard pass. The Tide failed on the two-point play. They tried an onside kick and Ryan covered the ball for Mount Union. The Trojans were on a drive and at 1:31 the Trojans fumbled the ball, and the Tide recovered the fumble.
The Tide went on to score in the fourth quarter closing the gap to 34-36 at 10:31 on a McGarry to Fegert 15-yard pass. McGarry ran in the two-point play.
The Trojans again answered the call and Atherton almost fumbled the kickoff but regained possession and got to the corner turned on the speed going 80 yards for the touchdown to give the Trojans some breathing room. Danish kicked the point after.
The Tide stalled on the next possession and the Trojans started to use the clock getting first downs and took a knee.