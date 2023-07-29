CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville's Ethan Siegel spent much of the summer in the weight room with his teammates on the Golden Tide football team. But his goals were a bit different than the rest.
Siegel was training for a power lifting meet in York, which he ended up taking first place in at the RPS PA state meet on July 15 in the Raw modern teen 16-17 year-old, 198-pound division. Siegel benched 250, squatted 415 and hit a deadlift of 435 for an 1,100-pound total.
But the way he prepared for his meet certainly got the attention of Curwensville head football coach Jim Thompson, who says Siegel approached him and asked if it would be OK if he did his training during the football workouts, so he could spend time with his teammates.
"He came to me and said, 'can I run my power program in the weight room with the guys? I can't be a leader if I'm not there with my teammates.'" Thompson said. "He was a captain last year as a junior and he has certainly grown as a leader. He's just a smart kid that made an effort to be in the weight room with the guys. That says a lot about his character and the way he was raised."
Siegel says it was a no brainer to train with his teammates, even if his goals were a bit different for now.
"You have to be there for your guys," he said. "There has to be trust. I trust all my teammates and have a very good relationship with all of them. Training for power lifting and training for football is different, very different, but there is no other group I'd want to train with. Those are my guys and I had to be there with them."
Siegel was introduced to power lifting last year, and quickly fell in love with the sport.
"Mr. (Eric) Duranciak and a couple local guys were doing some meets and I was getting heavy into lifting and thought it would be smart thing to do," Siegel said. "I love to compete, and I had a bit of a talent for it, so I started training. I went to my first meet last year in the summer and I did another one this summer. But I loved the first meet and have been training ever since."
Of course, training to be a power lifter certainly has its advantages when it comes to other sports.
"Every player wants to be stronger and be a better athlete and I saw that as an avenue to have some fun and be a stronger person," Siegel said. "So that's the road I took.
"It fortifies you mentally a little bit. To stay competitive in a power lifting setting you have to make sure you are optimizing your recovery and getting your sleep and doing all the little things, taking care of all the minute details. You have to control all the variables you can so you can be at your best on the platform. It's the same for football. You have to be sure you are optimizing your recovery and watching your nutrition and all those things. They are very similar sports."
Thompson agrees.
"It's about discipline," he said. "He takes things like rest and his diet seriously. He watches what he puts in his body. The way he trains really sets him apart from other kids."
And Siegel, who was on the offensive line last season and is making the move to H-back, has certainly seen his game improve as he has gotten stronger.
"You get used to handing heavy loads and you get really strong, and that strength carries over really well, especially where I play, on the football field," Siegel said. "It's very helpful."
Siegel is going to be counted on, along with other retuning players in the trenches like Trenton Guiher, Matt Shaw and Blaine Witherite to lead as the younger players (especially in the skill positions) get up to speed.
"We have a huge role to play," he said. "We have to show up and give 100 percent effort every game, and we have to lead the way 100 percent. We have to show these younger guys our style of football and lead by example, and just go out there and play with all our heart."
"He's in a core group of senior OL/DL that are 3-year starters," Thompson said. "They are the group, the core who we are looking at to lead the team."
Siegel, a first-team Progressland All-Star last season at defensive line that racked up 74 tackles, says he's not worried about personal accolades. His goal is simple — enjoy his senior year and do all he can to help his team be successful.
"I'd like us get rolling and win some games and get to the playoffs," Siegel said. "This is my last year and I just want to have fun. I'm going to go out there and fly around. I don't really care about the numbers or awards. I just want to go out there and put it all on the line. We're going to go out and play as hard as we can."
That type of lay-it-on-the-line attitude isn't surprising, considering who he patterns his style of play after, especially his favorite player of all-time, former Steeler Kevin Greene.
"He was a tough linebacker .. jacked ... long blonde hair, old school. I love it," Siegel said.
"I like the guys that are wound up all the time like Kevin Greene, Brian Dawkins, Dennis Rodman. Those guys went out and played as hard as they could. They just went out and put it all on the line for their team."
And that's exactly what Siegel plans to do too.