Grace Marie Shiner, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her home in Shippenville, after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer.
Born September 8, 1960 in Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Shirley Watt.
She enjoyed spending time camping with her beloved partner, Richard, and their family. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She had a deep appreciation for her family, always creating special memories with her children and grandchildren. She radiated positive energy and was a beacon of light to anyone she ever met.
Grace was a member of Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville. She enjoyed decorating her home and sharing her decorating talent with friends and family. She was very talented in doing arts and crafts and loved to set up crafting activities with the grandchildren.
In the past few years, Grace loved spending time at Rustic Acres Campground; this was Grace's favorite place to relax and spend time with family and friends.
She loved to plan road trips to Lancaster, cruising and traveling to new locations.
Grace dedicated 15 years to Diddy's Bar in New Bethlehem and helped them achieve many awards and recognition in the community.
She worked at Dick's Dry Cleaners in Shippenville for the past four years.
Grace made many lifelong friends whom she cherished while working at both places.
Survivors include her partner and soul mate, Richard “Dick” Salvo of Shippenville; her mother, Shirley Watt of Yatesboro; three sons, Randy Shreckengost and wife, Tina, of New Bethlehem, and their children, Kyle, Austin and Tyler, Michael Shreckengost and wife, Jennifer, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., and their children Austin, Conner, Cody, Jackson and Lainey, and Daniel Hagan and wife, Julie, of Oak Ridge, and their children Allyn and Hadlee.
She was blessed with two bonus granddaughters whom she cherished, Chelsea Fortuna and Cori Musser.
Grace was also blessed with three bonus daughters from Richard Salvo, Nicole Merryman and husband, Wayne, of Venus, and their children Emily, Erin and Ethan; Jennifer Yockey and husband, Scott, of Shippenville, and their children Ayden, Logan and Nolan; and Toni Adkins and husband, Wyatt, of Lickingville, and their children Mckenzie and Garrett.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jane Shreckengost and husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem, Tom Shreckengost and wife, Cheryl, of New Bethlehem, Carol Ferringer and husband, Bruce, of Home, and Betty Shreckengost of Rimersburg; several sisters-in-law, Kathy Siverling and husband, Jack, of Knox, Cathie Berberich and husband, William, of Russellton, Debra Simcox and husband, Robert, of Roby, Mo., Tammy Miller and husband, Randy, of Shippenville, and Kelly Salvo of Clearwater, Fla.; and a brother-in-law, Charles “Steve” Hannold of Shippenville.
Grace had 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Andrew “Bucky” Watt of Yatesboro, and a sister-in-law, Sherri Beichner of Shippenville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with pastor Carol Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Grace Marie Shiner to Clarion Cancer Center, Attention: Sunshine Project, 150 Doctors Lane-Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.