The Steelers are in dire need of another Mike Tomlin second-half comeback, but changes have to be made after how they performed in the first eight games.
Their offense is the worst in the NFL, and their defense has given up more passing touchdowns than any team in the league.
What’s more, they are living with the mistakes that are typical of a rookie quarterback and the offensive line has been collecting penalties as though they are holiday cookies.
But they are scheduled to get All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt back this week and they play only one team with a winning record in the final nine games.
As the Steelers come off a bye week and enter the second half of the season, here’s a look at what each position needs to do better to improve their graded performance from the first eight weeks.
Quarterback
It is hard to lay a lot of blame on Kenny Pickett because he was thrown in sooner than was necessary, and it’s unreasonable to think he’s not going to make a lot of rookie mistakes. But those mistakes have cost them two games, and he hasn’t produced a victory on his own. The wise play to atone for the emotional decision against the Jets would have been to come back with Mitch Trubisky after the Tampa Bay victory. But apparently that’s not going to happen.
Grade: D
What needs to get better: Pickett cannot be allowed to average 33 attempts a game — 44.6 attempts in the games he has started and finished — because it increases the likelihood of rookie mistakes. If not, sometimes it’s OK to throw the ball away.
Running back
The Steelers have four rushing touchdowns — three are by their quarterbacks — and are one of just three teams without a run of at least 20 yards. More than half their rushing yards (759) have come by players other than Najee Harris, who is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and has not been the player they wanted to rely on in 2022. The one positive is undrafted Jaylen Warren, who does what Harris doesn’t do enough — hit the hole.
Grade: F
What needs to get better: The Steelers need to line Pickett under center and give Harris a running start to get downhill. Handing off to him in the shotgun and asking him to hit the hole from a standing start takes away his biggest advantages — size, speed and power.
Receivers
Since the end of last season, the Steelers have lost four of their top five receivers and a rookie draft choice they were counting on to restock the position. With the trade of Chase Claypool, the receiving corps that has been unproductive just got worse. Rookie George Pickens flashes his big-play ability, but he needs to separate better and make more splashes. Diontae Johnson is the second-most targeted receiver in the AFC, but his catch percentage is slightly more than half and he averages 8.7 yards per catch.
Grade: F
What needs to get better: Plain and simple, more game-changing plays. Only one receiver has a touchdown catch, and that’s Pickens. Sometimes it’s not the fault of the receivers. But sometimes it is.
Offensive Line
This has been a highly penalized group, starting with guard Kevin Dotson, who has been flagged for three holding penalties and two false starts. Tackle Dan Moore Jr. has three false starts and two holding penalties and guard James Daniels has been called for being illegally downfield three times. The only player without a penalty is center Mason Cole. But run blocking has not been a big issue.
Grade: C-
What needs to get better: Cut down on the penalties, particularly pre-snap, but also get a better grasp of how the league is penalizing linemen for being illegally downfield. It cost the Steelers in their loss in Cleveland.
Defensive line
After struggling to stop the run early in the season and looking like they did last season when they ranked last in the league, the line has done a better job the past three games. They have created more negative plays and are allowing an average of 99 yards per game. Not great, but 44 yards per game better than 2021. Larry Ogunjobi has been outstanding.
Grade: C+
What needs to get better: Getting Isaiahh Loudermilk back where he was before his training camp injury and having rookie DE DeMarvin Leal come off injured reserve will help the depth. Keeping Ogunjobi healthy is a big key.
Linebackers
The loss of T.J. Watt has drastically affected the defense because the Steelers lost their ability to do what they have done better than any team in history the past five years — sack the quarterback. Alex Highsmith has played very well in his absence, but their lack of sacks and quarterback hits have allowed for too many big plays in the secondary. Myles Jack has been very good against the run, and Devin Bush hasn’t been the liability he was a year ago.
Grade: C-
What needs to get better: Highsmith needs to continue his good play when Watt comes back. And it would help if Bush makes more big plays like he did against Tampa Bay.
Secondary
The Steelers have allowed a league-high 17 touchdown passes, but they are sixth with eight interceptions. Still, they failed to make plays on five touchdowns, including three in Philadelphia, and had their hands on four possible interceptions in Miami. That’s nine plays they didn’t make. Despite failing on two of those nine plays, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been outstanding. And Terrell Edmunds has been very good.
Grade: C
What needs to get better: The Steelers traded for CB William Jackson because of the seven failed plays they didn’t make the past two games. Without better quarterback pressure, it might be a good idea to play more zone to cut down on the touchdown throws.
Special teams
Chris Boswell has already missed four field goals — his 75.5 % conversion rate is his lowest in four years — and three have been inside 50 yards. Only one punter in the league has attempted more punts than Pressley Harvin III (40), whose inconsistency has carried over into his second season. He ranks 26th in the league with a 44.6-yard average. Steven Sims has given a boost with an 89-yard kick return and 24-yard punt return. Receiver Miles Boykin has been their best coverage player.
Grade: C
What needs to get better: There is no question the biggest issue is getting more field-flipping punts from Harvin, who was drafted in the seventh round for that reason. If the Steelers continue to have the lowest-scoring offense in the league, they are going to need splash plays from their return and coverage units.
Coaching
Everything changed at halftime of the Jets game, when Mike Tomlin made the decision to insert Kenny Pickett just 3 1/2 games in the season. Now he is living with his rookie mistakes. But the biggest issue is the direction of the offense, which is averaging just 15 points a game and only 18.5 points since Matt Canada became the offensive coordinator in 2021.
Grade: F
What needs to get better: Using the weekly mantra that the Steelers are beating themselves with mistakes is failing to recognize they just are not a good football team. But Tomlin has historically shown an ability to have his team bounce back from horrid starts, and he gets another chance to prove it.