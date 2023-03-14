A NEW PERMANENT Story Book Trail is coming to the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail near Rimersburg this year. Kelly Minich (left) and Rachel Campbell (right) of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, the organization leading the project, were joined earlier this week at the Route 861 trailhead by trail volunteers John and Diane Corsini, Sandy Traister and Joanne Hosey of the Friends of the Library, and trail association president Sandy Mateer.