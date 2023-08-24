HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has awarded $187,625 in grant funding to support 15 education projects in 11 counties that foster interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the R3 (recruitment, retention, and reactivation) Education Grant Program. Two statewide projects were also awarded.
The R3 grants are awarded to recipients to help increase the number of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania. Efforts include recruiting new participants, retaining existing participants, and reactivating former participants in fishing and boating recreation.
Last year, the PFBC awarded $201,837 in grant funding to support 13 education projects in nine counties and one statewide effort.
“Providing the people of Pennsylvania with education and outreach opportunities for fishing and boating is paramount to the work of the Fish and Boat Commission. Having trusted partners who carry out and believe in the work, too, means more people will experience all Pennsylvania’s waterways have to offer,” said Kim Garris, PFBC Director of Outreach, Education and Marketing. “This grant program supports our partners’ work to get and keep people involved in fishing and boating, promoting healthier lifestyles and a love and appreciation of the natural world.”
Recipients of the PFBC R3 Education Grant successfully applied for and demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects progress R3 initiatives and connect Pennsylvanians with Commonwealth waterways. Funds awarded through the grant program will be used to purchase equipment and educational resources, provide transportation, and cover other costs associated with the development and delivery of R3 education programs.
All projects funded for this round of grants must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.
The 2023 R3 Education Grants include (by county):
Allegheny: The Watersmith Guild, Inc., First Waves
Berks: Berks Nature, Youth Fishing Adventure in Reading, PA
Berks: Governor Mifflin School District, Trout in the Classroom and Stream Improvement District TExL
Centre: Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Fly-Fishing and Conservation Activities for Children
Chester: Stroud Water Research Center, Delivering Safe and Accessible Boating and Angling Education in Southeastern PA to Underserved Audiences
Clearfield: Curwensville Area High School, The Start of the Fly Tying and Conservation Club at Curwensville Area High School
Erie: Regional Science Consortium, Integrating Experiential Learning on Angling into the Curriculum: Recruiting High School Students through a Beginner Level Introduction to the Sport of Fishing
Fayette: Mountain Watershed Association, Inc., Why Not Fish the Yough
Montgomery: Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy, Floating Classroom Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program
Philadelphia: Delaware River City Corp (dba Riverfront North Partnership), Community Fishing on the Delaware River in Philadelphia
Philadelphia: Philadelphia Outward Bound School, Youth Leadership Canoeing Expeditions with Philadelphia Youth
Somerset: Somerset Area School District, Incorporating Fly Fishing Education Throughout the Current STEM Program Offered to 3rd through 12th Grade Students
Statewide: Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Learn to Fly Fish with Pennsylvania BHA
Statewide: Pennsylvania Trout, Inc., Engaging our Communities in Fishing and Conservation
Tioga: This Is My Quest, Connecting People to the Outdoors through Aquatic Experiences
More information on the R3 Education Grant Program can be found on the PFBC website (FishandBoat.com).