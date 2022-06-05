HYDE — Brady Caylor went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs while three pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Brookville Grays improved to 3-0 in the Federation League with an 11-3 win over Clearfield Legion Post 6 at the Bison Sports Complex Sunday.
Caylor singled and scored in the second inning, singled in a run with two outs in the third, singled in two runs in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh.
Joey Lopez singled twice as the Grays scored in six of their seven at-bats, taking an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before Clearfield scored all three of its runs.
Thomas Plummer went the first three innings on the mound in his season debut while Owen Caylor pitched into the fifth inning before Patrick Diedrich went the final 2 1/3 innings.
Kyle Elensky singled twice for half of the Chiefs’ hits.
The Grays host the DuBois Rockets Tuesday at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.