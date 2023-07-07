BROOKVILLE — Playing at home for the first time in over two weeks, the Brookville Grays rolled to a 12-2 five-inning win over the DuBois Rockets in Federation League action Thursday night at McKinley Field.
The Grays posted six runs in the second inning, then scored four runs with one out in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-Run Rule.
The win hiked the Grays’ record to 7-4 with a handful of games to get in before the end of the regular season next week. The Rockets dropped to 2-10.
Sunday, the Rockets host Rossiter at Showers Field starting at 2 p.m. The Grays host Clearfield Monday for a regular game and the completion of their suspended game from June 13 before visiting the Chiefs on Tuesday.
Also Thursday, first-place Sykesville dumped Clearfield, 18-5, to improve to 12-2.
The Grays took advantage of two infield errors by the Rockets to start their six-run second. Starting pitcher Owen Caylor helped his own cause with a two-runs single. Hunter Geer doubled in a run and Dawson Smail singled in two runs to cap the inning that gave the Grays the lead for good at 6-2.
Smail, the standout shortstop for the state champion Clarion Bobcats and Xavier recruit, wound up going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored to go with his two RBIs. He singled and scored on Zayn Hargenrader’s two-run single in the fourth that put the Grays up 8-2.
Then in the fifth, the Grays ended the game with four runs. Jamison Rhoades singled in two runs, Caylor drove in his third run with his second single and Joey Lopez scored the game-ender on a Hunter Geer forceout grounder.
Caylor threw strikes, giving up seven hits while striking out two and not walking a batter. Both Rockets runs came in the first inning when Madix Clark, Joe Tettis and Mark Lyons hit three straight singles. Clark and Tettis each had two hits, Clark doubling in the third.
Joe Tettis took the loss, going the first 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs, six of them earned on seven hits while walking four and striking out one. Trenton Gaffney finished the game.
BROOKVILLE 12, DuBOIS 2
Score By Innings
DuBois 200 00 — 2
Brookville 060 24 — 12
DuBois –2
Trenton Gaffney ss-p 3000, Madix Clark 1b 3120, Joe Tettis p-1b 3120, Mark Lyons lf 3011, Tyler Buerk 3b 2010, Buddy Lines cf-ss 2000, Gabe Bembenic rf 2000, Jeremiah Mondi 2b 2000, Mike Misiewicz c 2010. Totals: 22-2-7-1.
Brookville –12
Hunter Geer cf 3212, Dawson Smail ss 3132, Zayn Hargenrader lf 2012, Dillon Wolbert 1b 3000, Brady Calor rf 2100, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3210, Jamison Rhoades c 3212, Joey Lopez 2b 2210, Owen Caylor p 2123, Dane Lyle eh 1100. Totals: 25-12-10-12.
Errors: DuBois 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 6, DuBois 4. 2B: Clark, Geer, Smail. SB: Smail 2, O. Caylor.
Pitching
DuBois: Tettis 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB; Gaffney 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.
Brookville: O. Caylor 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: O. Caylor. Losing pitcher: Tettis.