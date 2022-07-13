BROOKVILLE — Locking up a two-game sweep in the opening round of the Federation League playoffs, the Brookville Grays dumped the DuBois Lumberjacks 12-5 at McKinley Field Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Grays gave themselves a little more margin for error in this one, scoring in four of their six at-bats while pounding out 16 hits off two Lumberjacks pitchers with at least one hit in every inning.
That was more than enough for the Grays pitching duo of Jamison Rhoades and Joey Lopez, who combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Next up for the Grays (14-6) is the No. 2 seed Sykesville Senators in the best-of-five semifinals starting Saturday at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field at a time to be announced. Game two is Sunday at McKinley Field also at a time to be announced.
“It’s a really good team, it’ll be a really good series and we’re looking forward to Saturday,” said the Grays’ Lopez who singled twice and drove in two runs at the plate. “Coming off that stretch with six games in four days (last week), we were definitely shooting to get this extra day off before we start the next series.”
Also advancing into the semifinals with a two-game sweep is Rossiter, which beat the Clearfield Legion 4-1 also on Wednesday. The Miners visit the top-seeded DuBois Rockets Saturday at a time to be announced.
Four of the six Grays who got to the plate in the first inning had hits with Lopez singling, stealing second and scoring on the first of three Dylan Wolbert hits with his first of two doubles. Rhoades singled in Wolbert then came around on Cole Slaugenhoup’s single. Slaugenhoup was thrown out trying to advance to second after driving in Rhoades.
Lopez singled in a run in the Grays’ two-run second while Wolbert doubled, Rhoades tripled and then scored on Slaugenhoup’s groundout to make it 7-0 after three innings.
Meanwhile, Rhoades cruised through three dominant innings on 34 pitches and retiring all but one of 10 batters he faced, including five strikeouts and just one baserunner reaching via an error.
But Rhoades tired in the fourth and five straight batters reached to start the fifth before Lopez cleaned things up after the Lumberjacks scored four runs with only just Trenton Gaffney’s infield single to go along with three walks and one hit batter.
Lopez got a forceout grounder from Karson Fields, but a throwing error brought home two runs to make it 7-4. From there, Lopez retired eight straight hitters through the sixth inning.
The Grays pulled away thanks to a five-run sixth inning as they batted around, getting a sacrifice fly from Lopez and RBI singles from Slaugenhoup and Caylor with two outs.
Limited to just Gaffney’s hit through six innings, the Lumberjacks (3-16) scored in the seventh when Fields tripled and scored on Ricky Clark’s single to set the final score.
Wolbert and Slaugenhoup each had three hits while Lopez, Rhoades, Tanner LaBenne and Bryce Rafferty all had two hits apiece.
BROOKVILLE 12, LUMBERJACKS 5
Score By Innings
Lumberjacks 000 400 1 — 5
Grays 322 005 x — 12
Lumberjacks –5
Nate Tyler 1b 4000, Gavin Kaschalk 2b-lf 3110, Danny Dixon cf 3100, Trenton Gaffney lf-p 3110, Damon Foster ss 2100, Chase Hickman c 2000, Karson Fields p-2b 3110, Ricky Clark 3b 3011, Kam Knisley rf 3000. Totals: 26-5-4-1.
Grays –12
Hunter Geer cf 3101, Joey Lopez ss-p 2122, Cole LaBenne ph 0000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 4110, Drew Beichner 3b 0000, Dylan Wolbert lf 3231, Jamison Rhoades p-ss 4321, Cole Slaugenhoup c 4233, Owen Caylor 2b 3011, Josh Popson pr 0100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3120, Bryce Rafferty rf 3120, Blake Phillips ph 1000. Totals: 31-12-16-9.
Errors: Grays 3, Lumberjacks 3. LOB: Grays 6, Lumberjacks 4. 2B: Wolbert 2, Kaschalk, Fields. 3B: Rhoades. SAC: Lopez. HBP: Geer (by Gaffney), LaBenne (by Gaffney), Foster (by Rhoades). SB: Geer, Rafferty, Lopez.
Pitching
Lumberjacks: Fields 3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Gaffney 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Grays: Rhoades 3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Lopez 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Lopez. Losing pitcher: Fields.