BROOKVILLE — Tanner LaBenne’s three-run homer sparked the Brookville Grays’ five-run first inning as they held off the visiting Clearfield Post 6 Chiefs 8-5 in Federation League action Friday night at McKinley Field.
The Grays (9-3) put six of the first seven runners on base in the first inning against Chiefs starter Tyler Mays. Hunter Geer hit a rare ground-rule double to deep right-center field then scored on Brady Caylor’s single.
After a one-out single by Jamison Rhoades, LaBenne lifted a fly ball over the fence in the right-field corner for a three-run shot. Drew Beichner’s two-out single after an outfield error and walk put the Grays up 5-0.
Geer doubled and scored on Nathan Bonfardine’s groundout in the second for a 6-0 Grays lead.
The Chiefs took advantage of a couple walks off Rhoades in the fourth along with an infield error to score two runs, then another error and walk in the fifth led to a two-out, three-run double by Matt Irvin off Grays reliever Caylor to cut it to 6-5.
But the Grays tacked on two insurance runs on Cole Slaugenhoup’s two-run single in the fifth after Bonfardine and Rhoades started the inning with singles.
Rhoades went four-plus innings, walking seven and giving up three hits while striking out two. Caylor struck out three and walked one in two innings and Geer got the save by retiring the side in the seventh.
The Grays, who host Sykesville Tuesday, got a three-hit game from Geer with Rhoades singling twice.
The Chiefs (2-10) got two hits from Irvin. They visit Rossiter Wednesday.