REYNOLDSVILLE — Scoring all of their runs in the first four innings, the Brookville Grays held off the Sykesville Senators for an 11-8 Federation League win Thursday night.
The Grays (6-0) led 11-4 after four innings, then withstood a home run barrage in the Senators’ final two at-bats. Ryan Walker ripped a solo homer in the sixth, and Jake Felix and Shane Price hit back-to-back shots to plate three runs in the seventh to make things interesting.
Brookville had 14 hits off three Senators pitchers with 13 coming in the first four innings. Jamison Rhoades singled three times and scored two runs, driving in a run in the Grays’ five-run second inning. Tanner LaBenne, Brady Caylor and Cole Slaugenhoup each had two hits.
LaBenne and Caylor singled in runs in the Grays’ three-run first while Nathan Bonfardine singled in two runs in the second. LaBenne’s bases-loaded walk pushed home a run in the third and Slaugenhoup’s sacrifice in the fourth drove in the Grays’ final run.
Jordan Matthews, Drew Beichner, Brady Caylor and Hunter Geer pitched for the Grays with Beichner going 1 2/3 innings to get the win.
Felix and Price each had two hits for the Senators (4-3), who had Nate Farrell, Will Uberti and Walker work on the mound. Farrell went the first 1 1/3 innings and took the loss.
Both teams play Sunday, the Senators at Curwensville starting at 5 p.m. and the Grays hosting the DuBois Lumberjacks at 2 p.m.