BROOKVILLE — Cole Slaugenhoup’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning walked it off for the Brookville Grays in their 2-1 win over the Sykesville Senators at McKinley Field in Federation League action Thursday.
Sykesville took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before Joey Lopez’s two-out single scored Owen Caylor to send it into extra innings.
The only run the first six innings scored in the top of the first inning on Ryan Walker’s two-out double that plated Brandon Sicheri.
From there, the Senators pitching of Phil Myers and Will Uberti shut the Grays out until the bottom of the seventh. Sicheri threw the eighth and took the loss.
The Grays’ eighth-inning rally started with Nathan Bonfardine’s one-out single. Caylor’s infield single put runners at first and second to set up Slaugenhoup’s game-winner.
For the Grays, Jamison Rhoades went the first four innings, Jordan Matthews threw an inning and Kane McCall finished the final three innings to get the win. He struck out three and walked two while giving up three hits.
Lopez singled three times and Bonfardine singled twice to lead the Grays. Tylor Herzing had two hits for the Sykesville, one of them a double.
Both teams play Sunday. The Grays (2-0) visit Clearfield while the Senators (1-1) host the DuBois Rockets in Reynoldsville.