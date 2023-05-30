BROOKVILLE — After slugging it out with the Sykesville Senators in a hard-fought five-game semifinal series last year, the defending Federation League champion Brookville Grays walked off the Senators in another tight matchup in a 4-3 season-opening win at McKinley Field Tuesday night.
The Grays trailed the Senators, 3-2, going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Jamison Rhoades walked, and then on a hit-and-run play, came around to score on Nathan Bonfardine’s double down the third-base line.
Pinch-hitter Trent Corle laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, moving Bonfardine up to third and Brady Caylor grounded the single through the right side of the drawn-up infield to end the game.
“My mindset the whole at-bat was to put the ball in play and I just stuck my bat out and it got through somehow because I barely hit that ball,” said Caylor, who made a nice running catch in deep right field in the top of the seventh that helped limit the Senators to just one run that gave them a 3-2 lead.
With Sykesville’s Brandon Sicheri on base for the fourth time with a walk and on second with a stolen base, Phil Myers drove a pitch almost to the fence in right field. Caylor tracked it down and made the catch.
“Whenever I play the outfield, the ones I hate are the ones hit right at me and I start over-think things,” Caylor said. “The ones that I go far, I just kind of stuck my glove out, really. I didn’t know where the fence was.”
With the sun field in right at McKinley earlier in games, the sun had dropped below the trees which allowed Caylor to get a much better jump on the ball.
“If the sun is up, that’s a way harder catch,” Caylor agreed.
The Senators did get in Sicheri with the go-ahead run. Jake Felix reached on an infield single and Shane Price walked before Jordan Frano’s sacrifice fly to center drove home Sicheri. But the Senators left runners on first and third as Grays reliever Dillon Wolbert got Tylor Herzing to ground out to first.
The Senators had plenty of chances to score more, leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings, and second and third in the sixth. Overall, they stranded 12.
“We left too many guys. When we have 3-4-5 up with the bases loaded and don’t score, that’s pretty rough.” said Senators manager Paul Roman.
Wolbert, the third Grays pitcher, went the last two innings to get the win. He gave up the run along with two hits and three walks.
Former Brookville Raiders standout and current New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aaron Park got the start and went the first two innings and struck out four while giving up two hits and a run before leaving the game sick.
The Senators scored in the second off Park when Jordan Frano doubled and scored when Ryan Walker reached on a throwing error, although the run would’ve scored either way. Hunter Geer went three innings and gave up a run, walking Felix with the bases loaded in the fifth, but struck out cleanup hitter Shane Price and Frano to escape further damage.
The Grays scored their first two runs in the fourth. With one out, Tanner LaBenne was hit by a pitch before moving to third on Cole Slaugenhoup’s double. Both came in on Rhoades’ double down the third-base line.
The Senators threw Isaac Knarr and Phil Myers, who took the loss. Knarr went three scoreless innings, striking out five and hitting a batter while giving up one hit. Myers went the rest of the way, giving up all four runs in 3 1/3 innings with five hits, one walk, a hit by pitch and four strikeouts.
Both teams play Thursday, the Grays at Rossiter and the Senators at the Clearfield Chiefs at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The league bumped down a team this year to five with the Grays, Senators, Rossiter, Clearfield and the DuBois Rockets. It’s a 16-game schedule with each team play each other four times with the league running through July 13.
“I think every team in the league this year should be decent, but we’re down to five,” said Roman, the league’s president once again.
Tuesday’s other game, Clearfield at the Rockets, was postponed with no makeup announced.
The league schedule and information can be found at www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.