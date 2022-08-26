OFFENSIVE SIDE
Any offense with a third-year starting quarterback is off to a good start with senior Eric Booher, who might become the first Gremlins QB to throw for over 1,000 yards since Jacob King went for 1,471 yards and 16 TDs in 2016. So you might see much more balance this year considering the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers in Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson to graduation. Expect more than one back to carry the load, including Booher himself along with Luke Cramer, Cooper Coyle and others.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Garing and Anderson weren’t only the Gremlins’ top two rushers, but tacklers on defense as well, so the Gremlins will need to fill their spots. Luke Cramer, at linebacker, and Cooper Coyle, at cornerback, ranked third and fourth in tackles per game. Senior Micah Rupp had a strong season at cornerback as well, sharing the team lead in interceptions with Garing with three.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Gremlins were correctly picked to win the division title. They have enough talent back and certainly enough up-and-comers to keep them in the favorite’s role going into the season. How Booher grows as a two-way quarterback, especially passing, might determine how far the Gremlins can march through the postseason, as in beyond winning the D9 Class 2A title.