KARNS CITY — The passing game was brought up somewhat quickly at the preseason District 9 League Media Day in St. Marys earlier this month.
Coming from the traditionally long and successful power running Karns City Gremlins, that at least brought an interesting hesitation when talking about the upcoming season.
Considering that the Gremlins bring back their third-year starting quarterback Eric Booher and lost their two 1,000-yard rushers to graduation in Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson, it’s probably an overstatement saying it’s Air Gremlins time, but Booher sounded like he’s ready to put the ball in the air at least more than he has his first two seasons.
Booher threw for 849 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. He actually threw less last year in three more games, completing 54 of 95 passes for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Both seasons ending with the Gremlins winning D9 Class 2A titles.
“The seniors come and go you have to figure out what’s best for the team and I’m looking forward to this year to be able to pass a little bit more,” Booher said. “I feel it will open up the running game in the in long run. We’re going to still run a decent amount, but might be more than 50 percent passing.
“There’s a group of us back from last year. I felt like I really wasn’t that responsible with the ball because I handed off a lot. We have our own seniors now and I feel like with this group, we’re going to have good passing and running and just overall, we’ll do whatever it takes.”
Booher ran for 311 yards as well, ranking third on the team, and he’ll run again this year, but his goal is to give the Gremlins a balanced threat by guiding the aerial game.
“If I’m looking for somebody and no one’s open, I’m going to run or throw it away if I’m pressured but mainly I’ll just run,” Booher said. “I know that I’m capable of it and I have blockers and my teammates around me, so that’s the second option.”
Senior receiver Cooper Coyle likes the idea of the passing game, although he ran for 264 yards on 31 carries as well. Senior Nate Garing also ran for over 200 yards. Look for junior Luke Cramer to be a key part of the running game as well. He had 145 yards on 29 carries.
“We’ve worked on the passing game a lot more since we lost our running backs, so we have to open up the passing game so we can open up our running game better to have more balance,” said Coyle, who caught 11 passes for 195 yards.
Also back is the team’s leading receiver in senior Micah Rupp (21 catches, 453 yards, 6 TDs).
“We accomplished a lot (in the offseason),” said Booher, a 6-foot, 205-pounder. “We started working out in March and started doing skill workouts, learning new passing things, getting footwork in and lifting and getting in shape for the season.”
Any coach should be comfortable with a three-year QB running the offense. Gremlins head coach Joe Sherwin assured much of the running game will serve as the basis of the team’s success.
“We don’t want to get away from running the ball,” Sherwin said. “That’s been one our staples and that’s not going to change. Eric will run the ball from time to time. (Nate) Garing and Coyle will run the ball on some jet sweeps and counters as well and Luke Cramer will get carries out of backfield. Nathan Hess freshman in backfield, tailbacks like Slater, Levi Hawk, Callen Robinson, Mason Martin … We have a lot of guys with potential just not a lot of experience.”
The coaches in the newly-formatted District Region 1 or Large School Division feel the potential is worth calling the favorite. A Gremlins repeat is certainly part of Sherwin’s team’s motivation.
“Our expectations are high for ourselves, the community has high expectations for us as well, too,” Sherwin summed up. “So we want to be there challenging for another District 9 championship again this year. We even have further goals and now we want to make a deep playoff run as well too. So it doesn’t matter what year it is. Those are always our aspirations.”