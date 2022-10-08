Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Central Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna Valley, Northern Mountains and Laurel Highlands. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Some rural valley locations where the wind diminishes to nearly calm could see temperatures as low as 30 to 32 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&